Authorities directed to resume power generation from Neelum-Jhelum by July end

The restoration work on the Neelum-Jhelum project made progress on even the Eid day, as a 150-foot collapsed portion of the tail race tunnel was restored. WAPDA Chairman Engineer retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani visited the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project site and reviewed progress on the reconstruction work. On this occasion, the WAPDA chairman directed the authorities to resume power generation from the project by the end of July.

He also praised the WAPDA project team, China’s Gezhouba Group Company and the consultants for making progress in the rehabilitation. During the briefing, the chairman was informed that the project rehabilitation work is underway in light of the report prepared by a panel of international experts.

Officials said a hydraulic shutter is being installed for concreting in the tail race tunnel. Other works for rehabilitation of the project are also going on simultaneously. A risk analysis report by the consultants will be completed next month.