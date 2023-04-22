Star-studded premiere of ‘Money Back Guarantee’ sets high expectations

A star-studded premiere was held in Karachi for the much-anticipated movie “Money Back Guarantee” on Friday. The event was attended by some of Pakistan’s biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Mehwish Hayat.

The movie, which was directed by Faisal Qureshi and produced by Kashif Latif, promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and entertainment. The story follows the lives of five friends who come up with a plan to get rich quickly but end up getting caught in a web of lies and deceit.

What sets “Money Back Guarantee” apart from other movies is its unique marketing strategy. The producers have announced a “money back guarantee” for anyone who does not enjoy the movie. This has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among the public and has led to increased anticipation for the film’s release.

Speaking at the premiere, Faisal Qureshi said, “We are confident that people will love the movie and that is why we are offering the money-back guarantee. We want to give our audience the best possible experience and if for any reason, they don’t like the movie, they can get their money back.”

The premiere was a star-studded affair, with celebrities from the entertainment industry and media personalities in attendance. The event was organized with all the necessary COVID-19 protocols in place, and attendees were seen wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The audience was full of excitement and anticipation as they eagerly awaited the screening of the movie. After the screening, the audience gave a thunderous round of applause, indicating that the movie was a hit.

Overall, the premiere of “Money Back Guarantee” was a huge success, and the producers and cast can look forward to a successful run at the box office. With its unique marketing strategy and star-studded cast, the movie is sure to be a hit among audiences of all ages.