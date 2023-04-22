Javed Sheikh all praises for Syra Yousuf for being an exemplary woman

Renowned Pakistani actor, Javed Sheikh, has commended actress Saira Yusuf for her incredible behaviour and love towards her daughter and step-daughter, during a private TV program.

In the interview, Javed Sheikh talked about divorces in his family and mentioned Saira Yusuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s situation. He described their case as a difficult situation for Saira to let her daughter, Noorieh, live with her or send her back home.

However, Javed Sheikh was amazed by Saira’s behavior and love towards both Noorieh and Shahroz’s daughter, Zahra. He praised Saira’s ability to raise both girls with love and care, stating that all credit goes to her.

The actor also shared a recent incident where he saw Saira with both girls while shopping. He said that Saira’s heart is so big that she brought Sadaf Kanwal’s daughter, Zahra, with her and Noorieh. Javed Sheikh added that if everyone had this kind of thinking, society would be better, and children of broken families would be well-raised.

Saira Yusuf and Shahroz Sabzwari got married in October 2012, but divorced in February 2020. Shahroz later announced his marriage to model Sadaf Kanwal in May 2020, and the couple had a daughter, Zahra, in August 2022. Javed Sheikh’s praise for Saira Yusuf sets an example for all women in Pakistani society to follow in raising children with love and care despite difficult situations.