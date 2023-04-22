Pooja Hegde praises Salman Khan’s sober approach

Pooja Hedge shares her experience while working with Salman Khan and reveals what she learnt from the actor.

Pooja mentioned that she had a great experience working with the superstar of Bollywood saying Salman taught her a big life lesson on the sets of KKBKKJ.

The actress added “I think it’s that he’s really simple in the way he lives his life – like he wears Being Human T-shirts. He’s a big star and he knows that, but he doesn’t put on airs about this to show that he’s a star. It’s essential to stay real.”

Explaining about the nature of the superstar, Pooja further said “What I really like about him is that he says what’s on his mind – he’s very real. He says what he thinks and that’s a strength in my eyes. This is a world where sometimes people think something about you but don’t say it. As an actor, he wants you to be spontaneous. You can prepare, but you need to learn to think on your feet. It was a great learning experience”, said Hedge.

Concluding the conversation, Pooja Hedge revealed that she has mixed feeling for the release of KKBKKJ. “I am nervous. I am a mixed bag of emotions.” Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release in theatres on April 21.