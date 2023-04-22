Pakistan Customs launches protocol for hassle-free export consignment clearance

Pakistan Customs has launched a new protocol for the hassle-free clearance of export goods and facilitate international trade. The new protocol has been introduced by the Collectorate of Customs Exports (CCE) following the implementation of the “Batch Feeding Module” under the WeBOC system and the closure of One Customs. The aim of the protocol is to facilitate the clearance of specific types of export goods, including re-export of consignments that were imported through One Customs, exports related to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Defence Stores, and exports of bulk cargo where the WeBOC Module has not been rolled out yet. This new protocol also applies to frustrated cargo, cross-stuffing of goods in containers, and exports of cargo under Section 22A of the Customs Act 1969. For such cases, filing a Goods Declaration (GD) under the Batch Feeding Module requires the collector’s permission. To facilitate this new protocol, the CCE has established a central Batch Feeding Cell.