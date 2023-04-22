Pakistan’s Yashal sparkles at 14th Asia Grand Final Golf in Vietnam

LAHORE: The 14th edition of Faldo Series Asia Grand Final Golf Championship came to an imposing conclusion after completion of three rounds (54 holes) at the Nick Faldo designed Laguna Golf Lang Co Golf Course in the Phu Loc District of Thu Thien Hue Province of Vietnam. The youngsters looked formidable players of the future and displayed their golf playing skills admirably well. The male competitors were divided into age groups of 23 years, above 21, 21 years and under and 16 and under. For females, it was 21 years and under and 16 years and under. All through the three rounds of international golf attainment, Pakistan’s Syed Yashil Shah was in the foreground. And though his final round score was not as excellent as the scores in the first two rounds, he was successful in emerging on top in his own age category of 21 years and under. His scores for the championship were 69, 69 and 77 and a total aggregate of 215. The runner-up was Jui Shen Lee of Taiwan, his score being 216, and he lost the first position to Yashal by one stroke. An exceptional performance by Yashal for which he has been complimented by the Pakistan Golf Federation.

In the 16 years and below age group Nguyen Anh Minh of Vietnam came first and he was also first in overall rating. His scores were 68,69 and 67 and an aggregate of 204. Isaac Lam of Hong Kong was the runner-up in this age group with an aggregate score of 209 followed Yung Cheng Lo and Le Khanh Hung of Hong Kong. Omer Khalid of Pakistan came sixth.

In the age category of 23 years and above 21 years, the first position holder was Isaac Lam with scores of 70,70 and 69 with match aggregate of 209. The runner-up in this age group was Nouman Ilyas of Pakistan with scores of 76, 72 and 76 and a match score of 224. As for the women, the winner in the age group 21 years and below was Yu Tien Ko of Taiwan. Her scores were 76, 68 and 78 and a total of 222. The runner up was Aania Farooq Syed of Pakistan with scores of 78, 77 and 74. Her total score was 229. Humna Amjad (Pakistan) was third, her aggregate score being 230 and Parkha Ijaz (Pakistan) at 231. The winner in under-16 was Alethea Gaccion of Philippines with scores of 72,71 and 73 with total of 216. Bushra Fatima of Pakistan came sixth.