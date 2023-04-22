Benn provisionally suspended by UKAD for doping violation

LONDON: British welterweight Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after two failed voluntary drugs tests last year that forced the postponement of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr, the organisation said on Friday. Benn, 26, was scheduled to take on Eubank Jr last October in London in a much-hyped fight between the sons of two former arch-rivals but it was called off after Benn returned a finding for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene. He was subsequently cleared of intentional doping by the WBC boxing body, which said a “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was a reasonable explanation for the failed tests. Undefeated Benn, who has reiterated his innocence, voluntarily relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) licence after the Eubank Jr fight was called off, vowing to clear his name. Benn, who could face a two-year ban, said he was still free to fight outside the UK in events not sanctioned by the BBBofC and accused UKAD of “leaks and misrepresentations”.