Ali Noor sends a defamation notice to singer Maha Ali Kazmi

Ali Noor, the lead singer of Noori, has sent a legal notice to fellow singer Maha Ali Kazmi in response to her allegations of professional misconduct and harassment against him.

Kazmi accused Noor of phoning her for a Coke Studio audition and then interrupting her with disparaging remarks during the audition. She also claimed that he had asked her to a hotel room to discuss the idea of working together on an album, but that no substantive issues were raised. Kazmi also claimed that Noor psychoanalyzed her and advised her to use medications. She accused him of being a “sexual predator” and of undermining her audition.

Noor has submitted a formal notice to Kazmi on Instagram through his legal representative, requesting an immediate apology and retraction of the claims made against him.

The notification gives Kazmi three days to comply with the demands, after which Noor will take legal action against him. Noor has asked his legal team to file proper civil processes, including a defamation complaint, and seek Rs65,000,000 in damages. He has also informed Kazmi that if he does not comply with the notification, criminal procedures will be filed against her, including a FIR with the FIA’s Cyber-crime Wing. Kazmi will be fully liable for any expenses and risks associated with such litigation.

This is not Noor’s first time being accused of harassment. Last year, Ayesha Binte Rashid, a journalist, accused him of being a sexual harasser and predator. Noor had refuted the charges, calling them a slap in the face to the MeToo movement.