Ali Zafar fulfils promise to Agha Kaleem

Ali Zafar while fulfilling his promise of financial support met Agha Kaleem, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, kickboxing champion Agha Kaleem thanked Ali Zafar with lots of best wishes while Ali Zafar is being appreciated for this excellent act. His fans are praising him while calling the singer a gentle and kindhearted human because he first stepped forward and helped the boxer.

Earlier, boxing champion Agha Kaleem had posted a video of himself on Twitter in which he was seen making parathas at a tea hotel. Along with this video, Agha Kaleem requested that the government should provide financial assistance to him so that he can participate in competitions and make the country proud on international forums.

Responding to this video of Agha Kaleem, Ali Zafar announced that he will provide financial support to the boxer and bear the expenses of his foreign trips as national athletes are the assets of the country.

It may be remembered that Agha Kalim won the gold medal for Pakistan in the World Muaythai Championship. After the help provided by Ali Zafar and Shahid Afridi, he will soon leave for Dubai to prepare for the international competitions.