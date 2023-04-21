Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant receive fresh death threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received another death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, while Rakhi Sawant was also told to stay out of the matter.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Khan has once again received a threatening email from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which also mentioned Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant, who is very fond of the superstar and came out in support of him, to stay out of the matter.

The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor reposted a media interaction video on her official Instagram handle where she read the email received by her from an account titled Gurjar Prince. “We will kill Salman Khan along with his security. Last warning. Otherwise, you should also be ready. Gurjar Prince,” read the email.

For the unversed, Sawant last month apologised to the gang on behalf of Khan.

Earlier this week, the actor received a threatening phone call from a minor from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who said that the former will be attacked on April 30.

Previously, he received an email as well from the account titled Rohit Garg stating that he will ‘end up like Sidhu Moose Wala’.

Salman Khan has been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police following the series of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

For the unversed, Khan was accused of killing blackbucks in Rajasthan during the shoot of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. He served a five-year prison sentence.