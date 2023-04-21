Huawei kicks off 2023 Global Analyst Summit

Huawei’s 20th Annual Global Analyst Summit (HAS) began on Thursday in Shenzhen, and was attended by over 1,000 industry analysts, financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from around the world. The summit focused on discussions around the current state of the ICT industry, development strategies, roadmaps for digital transformation, and future industry trends. Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, and CFO, opened with a keynote. “Digitalization is a blue ocean for the whole industry,” she said. “Huawei will keep investing in domains like connectivity, computing, storage, and cloud.”

“We aim to provide our customers with a digital infrastructure that has the simplest possible architecture with the highest possible quality – that delivers the best possible experience at the lowest possible costs. Our goal is to help organizations go digital in four stages: digitizing operations, building digital platforms, enabling platform-based intelligence, and putting intelligence to use. The time is ripe to thrive together in this new and exciting digital future,” she added. Meng went on to share three major takeaways from Huawei’s nearly 10 years of digital transformation experience. “First, strategy is essential. At its essence, digital transformation is about strategic planning and strategic choices. Any successful digital transformation has to be driven by strategy, not technology.”

“Second, data is the foundation,” she continued. “Data only creates value when it flows across an organization, so methodical data governance is key. Integrating data across different dimensions will create even greater value.” “Third, intelligence is the destination. Data is redefining productivity. Digitizing operations and building digital platforms helps clean, visualize, and aggregate data, laying the foundation for digital transformation. Putting intelligence to use makes data on-demand, easier to understand, and actionable, taking digital transformation to the next level.” Dr Zhou Hong, President of Huawei’s Institute of Strategic Research, also spoke at the event. He shared Huawei’s hypotheses and visions for a future intelligent world, detailing how we can transform experience into structured knowledge, and lay the foundation for intelligence.