LHC slaps fine on Bushra Bibi for ‘wasting court’s time’

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Thursday that sought to “halt expected police action” at their Zaman Park residence during the Eid ul Fitr holidays.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 each on Bushra and her lawyer Azhar Siddique.

Punjab police had raided Khan’s Lahore residence last month after the former premier left for the Islamabad Judicial Complex for a hearing and arrested several party workers. During the hearing of a separate case at the LHC earlier this week, Khan informed the court of his fears that another “operation” would be launched during the Eid ul Fitr holidays. Subsequently, the court directed police to not “harass” Khan.

Bushra’s petition, which was heard on Thursday, nominated the Ministry of Interior, inspector general Punjab police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents. It stated that “reports” had been received that an operation would be conducted at Zaman Park during the Eid holidays.

It referred to the March operation and requested the court to stop police from conducting the reported operation during the holidays. During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh questioned what the court could do on the basis of “apprehensions”.

Referring to the LHC’s order to not “harass” Khan, the judge observed that a larger bench had already heard the matter. “When a five-member bench has already issued an order, why did you file a similar petition again? You should not have done it,” he told Bushra’s counsel.

When Siddique argued that the earlier order was related to not harassing Khan, Judge Sheikh said the latest petition was similar to the matter that had already been heard. “So much of the court’s time is wasted because of such petitions,” the judge remarked.

At this, Siddique offered to withdraw the petition. Subsequently, the judge dismissed the petition and imposed fines on Bushra and her lawyer.