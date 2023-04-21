PEMRA raids cable networks for relaying illegal Indian channels

On the special directions of PEMRA Chairman, regional offices conducted enforcement drive on reports of violations by cable operators for airing illegal Indian channels/content, violating directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as those issued by the authority from time to time.

PEMRA Regional Office, Karachi field staff conducted surprise inspections in various localities and raided Cable operators namely M/s Delta Digital Cable Network, M/s Home Media Communications (Pvt.) Ltd., M/s Shahzaib Cable Network, M/s Sky Cable Vision, says a press release. Similarly PEMRA Regional Office, Hyderabad raided 23 cable operators and seized 08 networks that were airing illegal Indian channels and Indian content. Following the same pattern PEMRA Regional Office, Sukkur conducted surprise inspection in M/s Media Plus Larkana and M/s Universal CTV Network Larkana who were also airing illegal Indian content.

Moreover, PEMRA Regional Office, Multan conducted surprise inspections in various localities of Bahawalnagar City and raided Cable operators namely M/s City Digital Cable Network, State Cable Network, Naseeb and Jameel Cable Network, World Bright Cable Network, Star Information Company and Global Signals Cable Network who were airing illegal Indian channels as well as Indian content. During the mentioned raids, the PEMRA enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipments and show cause notices have also been issued to the violators for the due course of law.

PEMRA once again warns all cable TV operators of the country to immediately stop airing illegal Indian channels/content which are otherwise illegal or proscribed by the authority. No channel other than PEMRA Licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be dealt strictly in accordance with PEMRA Laws.