CDA control room to provide services during Eid holidays

The administration of the Capital Development Authority has established a control room at the CDA headquarters to provide the best facilities to the public without interruption even during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays.

The staff will be present on all five days of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. In the control room established, the staff of Environment Directorate, including Admin, MPO, M&RM, Road, will perform their duties. In this regard, duties have also been distributed among the staff so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens even during the Eid-ul-Fitar holidays, says a press release.

Moreover, during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on behalf of the CDA administration, the staff of MPO Directorate including Water Supply, Sanitation, Enforcement, Street Lights, M&RM, City Sewerage Division, DMA will also be present so that the Complaints received can be resolved in a timely manner. In this context, helpline numbers 9253016, 9252962, 1334 and 0335-7775444 have also been issued by the CDA administration to provide all possible facilities to the citizens.