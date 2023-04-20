Countries that have announced Eidul Fitr 2023 on Saturday

Several countries around the world have announced that the first day of Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on April 22 (Saturday) because the Shawwal moon was not seen in their areas.

The Australian Fatwa Council said that the Eid festival will begin on Saturday, citing astronomical calculations that show the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening.

In addition, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and other nations declared Eidul Fitr on April 22.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have yet to announce their decision, despite ongoing discussions to see the moon.

However, astrologists have already forecast Eid on Saturday due to the minimal chances of seeing the moon.