Legendary dramatist Imtiaz Ali Taj remembered

Bazm-e-Anjum Rumani organized a seminar at Alhamra on the 53rd anniversary of the well-known writer, researcher, and filmmaker Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj.

Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj was a Pakistani dramatist and playwright who wrote in the Urdu language. He is remembered above all for his 1922 play Anarkali, based on the life of Anarkali, which was staged hundreds of times and was adapted for feature films in South Asia, including the Indian film Mughal-e-Azam.

Taj had also promoted the Lahore Arts School in association with many other stalwarts of the theatre scene in Lahore whose activities included promoting arts through a theatre and an art gallery.

Chacha Chakan (1926) is a hilarious comedy of plays for children with themes of satire and humour. Chacha Chakan is considered the funniest character in Urdu drama.

Imtiaz Ali Taj also wrote short stories, novels, and screenplays. He was active in the theatre both as an actor and a director.

During the seminar, Naeem Tahir, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Usman Peerzada, Ali Tahir, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, and Mansoor Afaq expressed their views about the work of Taj.

Ali Tahir, Qaratul Ain Ali, and Shahzad Roshan Gilani were among the main organizers of the event.

President of the event Naeem Tahir showed gratitude to the participants of the event.

The former executive director of Alhamra, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also expressed his views and suggested a festival to showcase Taj’s work.