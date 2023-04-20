JUI-F chief ‘sticks to stance’ on PTI talks

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. A private TV channel claimed that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman refused to hold negotiations with the PTI while Bilawal Bhutto insisted that politicians should not close doors for negotiations. The meeting took place at Fazl’s residence in Abdul Khail village of Dera Ismail Khan.

The summit between both political players continued for nearly two hours. The PPP chairman was accompanied by Qamar Zaman Kaira and Faisal Karim Kundi. Sources said that they however agreed to continue consultations for the political dialogues to end the crisis. Moreover, the PPP chairman expressed condolence over the demise of late Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor during his meeting with the JUI-F supremo. Earlier in the day, PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the CJP suggestion for political parties to hold talks for the election date. He said when the PDM coalition parties come on one-page on the general elections then the PDM will approach the opposition as well. Zardari further said that if the CJP gives some time then holding elections on one day will be possible through consultations.