Ailing elephant at Karachi Zoo may be euthanised after collapsing

Animal experts will decide in coming days whether the sick elephant Noor Jehan needs to be euthanised after it collapsed in its pen last week and has since failed to stand up, officials said. The 17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan underwent emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5, but collapsed days later and has since lain stricken on its side. The pitiful plight of Noor Jehan is being shared by animal rights activists on social media across the country and abroad, prompting calls for the zoo to be shut down. In regard to frequent accusations of disregarding animal welfare, back in 2020, a court ordered the only facility in Karachi to close because of its decrepit state.

Noor Jehan’s fate now lies with a committee waiting for the arrival of Amir Khalil, the Austria-based chief vet of animal charity Four Paws International. Khalil, who led the team that treated Noor Jehan for the tumour, told AFP he wanted to have “one last try” at helping the pachyderm recover. “We will fight till the last for her recovery, and the rest is in the hands of Allah,” said Kanwar Ayub, the director of Karachi Zoo. “We are diligently following Four Paws instructions for Noor Jehan’s treatment.” Noor Jehan is still eating despite being on her side, pin-pricked by drips and regularly doused with water to cool her down.