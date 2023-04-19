Gandapur gets bail in check post attack case in Bhakkar

A local court in Bhakkar on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in the checkpost attack case. A senior civil judge issued the order when Gandapur was produced before him by police amid tight security. During the hearing, police informed that the PTI leader was booked in the case for creating ruckus at the checkpost in Bhakkar. Later, the judge approved his bail and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000. Meanwhile, the court reserved its verdict on a separate petition filed by the Lahore police, seeking Gandapur’s transit remand as he was wanted to the Racecourse Police Station in a terrorism case. Announcing the verdict, the court handed him over to the Lahore police on one-day transit remand. A day earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha cleared the PTI leader of terrorism charges, removing sections of terror law in a case registered against him. The ATC judge announced the verdict after police produced the PTI leader in court and sought 14-day extension to his physical remand in the checkpost attack case.