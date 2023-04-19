Turkish Ibn-e-Sina Institute announces to establish university in Pakistan

The Ibn-e-Sina Institute of Turkey has announced to establish Ibn-e-Sina University in Pakistan in near future. In this connection President Ibn-e-Sina Institute of Turkey and World Aging Council Dr. Kemal Ayden will visit Pakistan after the Eidul Fitr. During the visit, he is expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also. During his speech at the Ankara Diplomatic Forum, the World Aging Council President Dr. Kemal Ayden has said that he completed his graduation degree from Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore during the 1990 to 1996 session. He said that he received a great love and respect from his students fellows, teachers and Pakistani people during his stay in that country.

Announcing his plan to establish Ibn-e-Sina Institute University in Pakistan, Dr Kemal Ayden said that one of his friend in Pakistan Vice Chairman S G B Shahid Najam has promised to give land for the university in Lahore and he is planning to visit Pakistan after Eidul Fitr to give final shape to his new project in Pakistan. During his stay in Pakistan, he is expected to meet President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to share his ideas of establishing the Ibn-e-Sina University in Pakistan. He will also discuss the matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties with the Pakistani leadership. Meanwhile, talking to Pakistani journalists in Ankara, Dr. Kemal Ayden has said that he has a great respect and love for Pakistan and Pakistani people as he remained there for several years in connection with his studies in Lahore. He said that only love and affection was the reason which forced him to receive his education from Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore. He said that he was feeling that Pakistan was his second home. He said his teachers, student fellows and other people were very kind to him and they all give their love and respect to him.

He said that his 25 years struggle remained pro-Muslim and he worked to serve the Muslim Ummah as per latest scientific and technical education. The result of his 25 years of hard work is his great project, which is the establishment of Ibn Sina Institute/University on a modern scientific basis for the Muslim Ummah, which was first in Ankara, then in Lahore, and later in D-8 (Indonesia, Malaysia). , Bangladesh, Nigeria, Iran, Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey) will be established in the rest of the countries. He said that Ibn Sina Institute and World Aging Council for 25 years from Europe to Turkey and now I will bring it to Pakistan and then from OIC to UNO. He said that Iqablian group is very sound in America and 25000 Doctors in USA are in contact with him in this regard. As per Dr Kemal Ayden, Pakistan’s Ambassador Yousaf Junaid, a close friend of Dr Ayden, will arrange his meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Apart from this, he will also meet with various business and educational figures in five different cities of Pakistan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Karachi, and Islamabad. He has strong connections with the members who have assured him that his great project will surely come to fruition.

Dr. Kemal Ayden is also in contact with different Diplomats and government functionaries, who have promised their support in establishing his project in Pakistan. Previously, he worked as a coordinator at the Ministry of Health, General Directorate for Foreign Relations and the European Union, and as an advisor to the President of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Agency.

In 1997, he completed his studies in culture in Dutch at Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He started working as a doctor in the Ministry of Health in 1998. In the same year, he worked on a temporary assignment as a doctor at the Prime Ministry Social Services and Child Protection Agency, Kastamono Nursing Home. In late 1998, Professor in the Department of Geriatrics and Gerontology at Utrecht University in the Netherlands with a NUFIC scholarship. He conducted research under the supervision of Dr. Sijmen Duursma. In 2000, he completed a Geriatrics and Gerontology Master’s program in collaboration with the United Nations International Agency on Aging and the University of Malta.

He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of Punjab University in Pakistan in 1996 under the International Student Exchange Program opened by the Ministry of National Education in 1989.