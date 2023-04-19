Salman khan plucked fruits from trees because of ‘no food’ at home

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recalled his childhood days when he used to pluck fruits from trees and would get beaten by gardeners.

Khan along with his latest co-star Pooja Hegde was recently spotted at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

During the outing, the megastar took a trip down the memory lane when the host joked about the stunning outfit donned by the leading lady of the film and compared her to an ‘orange kulfi’. “I’ve eaten a lot of them that my voice is still down because of it,” Khan quipped.

The actor continued the nostalgia and recalled all the different types of ice creams, candies as well as fruits he had during his childhood.

He continued, “We’ve lived in Bandra and there was a time when there wasn’t enough food cooked at home, so we’ve consumed every single fruit in the vicinity.”

“We knew every single tree in the area, have climbed all of them and also got beaten by the gardeners,” Khan concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his first film in theatres since the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’, slated to open on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023 weekend.

The masala entertainer is headlined by Khan and features Pooja Hegde as his love interest. The ensemble supporting cast of the film includes Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Abdu Rozik, and Malvika Sharma.

Next in the pipeline, he has the much-anticipated third film in the ‘Tiger’ franchise.