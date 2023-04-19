I’m not as famous as saba qamar or mahira khan because…: anam tanveer 290

Actor Anam Tanveer responds to a fan who questioned her popularity compared to A-list stars Saba Qamar and Mahira Khan.

‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor was recently seated for an interactive tell-all, at a private news channel, when an audience member asked her, “Despite being in the industry for over a decade, what can be the reason you failed to get the amount of fame as the Lollywood divas? Is it because you have not worked in the Indian industry?”

She replied, “I started working in 2012, however, it was not until 2019, that I started taking my profession of being an actor seriously. Earlier it was just a job for me.”

“Around that time, a lot of my projects including Do Bol, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Jalebi, Raaz-e-Ulfat and many others were super hits and I got a lot of more work,” Tanveer added.

“Moreover, being famous and being a good actor are two entirely different things,” she concluded her word. The actor also shared that her father often tells her not to act and that she can get money from him, but she wants to be independent and hence, do the projects as per her mood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anam Tanveer is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ alongside A-list actors Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan. Ali Masud Saeed directorial and written by Maha Malik, the play about companionship and compromises airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Previously, Tanveer has proven her mettle with notable work in ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Benaam’, ‘Shehnaai’, ‘Waada’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’, and ‘Baydardi’ among others.