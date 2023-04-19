Kylie Jenner Is Dating Timothée Chalamet After Travis Scott Breakup

Kylie Jenner is calling herself by Timothée Chalamet’s name these days.

The Kardashians star is dating the Dune actor, multiple outlets report. E! News has reached out to reps for Kylie and Timothée for comment.

The relationship comes months after news surfaced that Kylie, 25, had broken up with Travis Scott, with who she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 14 months. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the rapper, 31, had been on and off since they were first linked in 2017.

Back in October, Travis denied accusations he had cheated on Kylie with Instagram model Rojean Kar. After Rojean-who was linked to Travis in 2019 during his break with Kylie-raised speculation that they had reconnected when she posted clip of Astroworld hitmaker on the set of a video shoot, he slammed the chatter as “weird s–t.”

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video,” he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Though Travis and Kylie stepped out in Miami for an Art Basel party early December, they have not been spotted together since.

Since then, neither Travis or Kylie have been spotted out together. However, the hip hop star sparked rumors of a reconciliation in April when he commented on one of Kylie’s Instagram posts: “A Beauty.”

As for Timothée? In the past, the Oscar nominee was romantically linked to Lourdes Leon and Eiza González. He also dated Lily-Rose Depp-the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis-from 2018 to 2020, when he confirmed he was single in an interview with British Vogue.

Since splitting with the actress, Timothée has largedly kept quiet about his life love-though he did reflect on those headline-making PDA photos with Lily-Rose. Recalling how they were snapped by paparazzi making out on a yacht in Capri, the Bones and All star shared in an October 2020 interview with GQ, “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life.”

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,'” he said. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?”

Denying that the steamy moment was a P.R. stunt, Timothée quipped, “Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?”