Rebel Wilson Shares First Glimpse of 5-Month-Old Daughter Royce’s Face

This family is picture perfect. While giving social media followers a glimpse at her recent tropical vacation, Rebel Wilson shared the first look at the face of her 5-month-old daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, whom she welcomed last November via surrogate.

In a video posted to Instagram April 4, the Pitch Perfect actress is seen holding Royce on a stunning Caribbean beach. As the video pans out, Rebel waves to the camera as Royce, dressed in a pink onesie, gazes out at the waves.

And while this is the first full look at Rebel’s little one, Rebel previously revealed that the beachy vacation marked a major milestone for Royce. Alongside a photo of holding the infant in the water, the actress captioned the March 29 post, “Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean.”

The 43-year-old also enjoyed quality time with fiancée Ramona Agruma on the vacation, as seen in a picture of the couple sitting close to each other while on a boat.

The family vacation comes more than a month after Rebel and Ramona-who started dating in June 2022-announced their engagement. And as they revealed the proposal occurred in a particularly magical place: at Disneyland. “We said YES!” Rebel wrote on Feb. 19. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” Starting a new chapter in life with her family, however, has been a balancing act for the Isn’t It Romantic star. “You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from that moment on, it was just amazing and so emotional,” Rebel told Today Dec. 15. “It’s really challenging. I have this big international career and I’m the breadwinner of my family-I like to think. So it’s really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?'”

Regardless, she’s forever grateful for Royce, whom she called her “beautiful miracle” on Instagram November 2022. “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” she said on Instagram. “I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”