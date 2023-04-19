YouTuber Shahveer Jafry under fire for ‘choking’ prank on wife

Social media fans are furious with YouTuber Shahveer Jafry over his recent TikTok video, which shows him playing a joke on his wife by “choking” her.

In the video, YouTuber Shahveer Jafry tries to suffocate his wife with a pillow but fails, leading to him becoming irate.

Internet users criticized the video’s content, labeling it dangerous and ludicrous, particularly in a nation where women frequently experience domestic and gender-based violence (GBV).

Founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan, Kanwal Ahmed, said that famous YouTubers find it “funny” to make a reel around choking your wife, adding that this type of joke is very triggering for actual victims of GBV.

Ahmed emphasized that such pranks should not be justified or accepted and that content producers have a duty to consider how their actions may affect their audience. Other users referred to the material as “disgusting” and “shocking.”