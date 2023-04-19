Minister for Housing calls on CEO RUDA, CBD Punjab

LAHORE (April 18, 2023): Minister for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department, Barrister Syed Ali Azfar Nasir, visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) office to review the progress of various ongoing projects of both RUDA and PCBDDA.

During his visit, the minister was briefed on several projects of PCBDDA, including the remodeling of Kalma Chowk, the upgradation of Walton Road, the provision of service corridors, and the induction of water harvesting wells.

He was informed that business projects like Grand Souk will start on the land of Rescue 1122 and Camp Jail on Ferozepur Road. The minister praised the projects of PCBDDA and vindicated that the emulation of such projects to be initiated throughout Punjab is a testimony that CBD is doing excellent development works.

Later, the minister was briefed on RUDA’s various projects, including the construction of three barrages which is going to raise the water table of Lahore, seven Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) with modern infrastructure, and River training works. The RUDA team also highlighted other projects, such as ChaharBagh, Entertainment City, and Sapphire Bay.

The minister termed RUDA as a ‘twin city concept’, which is not only going to promote urban regeneration but also focus on environmental sustainability. He emphasized that RUDA’s projects will help in future water collection and retention.

The CEO of RUDA, PCBDDA Imran Amin said, “Such Projects are significant contributions towards adding value to Punjab and providing high-quality facilities to the general public.

The projects will also attract international investors, thus contributing to the prosperity of Pakistan,” he added.

The minister praised the projects’ progress and expressed his gratitude to the RUDA and PCBDDA teams for their efforts. He further added that both projects have a national orientation. The Bab-e-Pakistan in CBD is a unique historical and ideological milestone. RUDA’s conceptual rejuvenation of River Ravi will also revive the socio-economic and cultural moorings of Pakistani society where Lahore is coming up as a new metropolitan hub at the cross currents of social mobility.

In the end, he thanked Mr Imran Amin for not only providing an opportunity to understand the working of the project, but rather also for leading his team in the most professional and impeccable way.