Ejaz Chaudhary ‘demands’ Rs10m from PTI ticket aspirant to meet Imran Khan

The newest to join the infamous list of audio leaks of the country’s top lawmakers is PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry.

The audio tape, which was shared on social media, appears to have taken place as PTI local representatives seek to meet with former Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to secure party tickets for the next elections.

In a recent video, the former ruling party’s central vice president can be heard telling Chaudhry Hafeez, one of the leaders from Faisalabad, the procedure for getting the ticket for the PP-114 provincial assembly seat.

Ejaz tells the other man that the donation for the party should be at least Rs10 million or more, contradicting the PTI chief’s rhetoric about careful screening for the allocation of tickets this time.

As the video went viral, Chaudhry Hafeez inquired how much money he needed to deposit for the party tickets, as well as how much he needed to deposit for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Ejaz Chaudhary then stated that there are no hard and fast rules for Shaukat Khanum, and that the number is entirely up to you. The PTI leader then instructed the ticket aspirant to pay the money within a day or two, stating that the selection of candidates from Faisalabad is now underway.