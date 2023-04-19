Nadia Jameel shares experience of travelling with Shahid Afridi

Actor and social worker Nadia Jamil on Tuesday shared her experience of travelling with former captain of the national cricket team, Shahid Khan Afridi.

The actor took to Twitter to share pictures of her air travel with Afridi, along with her daughters.

Jamil was full of praise for the cricketer, thanking him for being patient with her daughter and treating her with love.

She tweeted, “Thank you so much Shahid Afridi, for being so patient during the journey and treating my daughter with so much love, Mashallah.” She also praised Afridi’s ability to handle her energetic daughter during the flight.

The actor dubbed Afridi a very kind gentleman, earning him widespread praise on social media. Many users responded to Jamil’s tweet, praising Afridi for his patience and kindness.

Shahid Afridi is known for his philanthropic work through the Shahid Afridi Foundation which focuses on providing aid to underprivileged communities in Pakistan. He has also been active in various social causes, including the promotion of girls’ education and health awareness campaigns.

Nadia Jamil is a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry and has been involved in various social causes, including women’s rights and education. She is known for her outspoken views and activism.