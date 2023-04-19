Four members of Kokani gang arrested as katacha operations continues

On the 10th day of Punjab Police’s Katcha operation, four more members of the Kokani gang were arrested, three robbers were killed and the number of arrests reached 18.

Kabil Sikhani is cordoned off and exchange of firing continues, police face trouble in reaching hideouts of peninsula. Under the leadership of IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, the grand operation of the police against the Katcha criminals is going on, in the latest Katcha operations of the police force under supervision of DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, four more operatives of the Kokani gang were arrested. Two numbers of Kalashnikovs and several rounds were recovered, while the police forces are continuing the search operation in Katcha. A large number of heavy weapons have been recovered from the secret hideouts of the criminals, including rocket launchers, rockets, hand grenades, LMGs, Kalashnikov and thousands of rounds of various bores.

The river water is flowing around the besieged Sikhani camp and its secret hideouts are being targeted with long-range weapons, but the police are facing difficulty in reaching the Sikhani station because on the one hand There is a heavy flow of water on all sides of the hideout and two-way exchange of fire with heavy weapons on the other side, but the police are continuing their efforts by using tactics. The video went viral, which is a reflection of the militant mentality, in which Kabil Sikhani threatened police officers with heavy weapons. In advance parties of the police, ASP Bhong Shahzeb Chachar, ASP Sadiqabad Haseeb Javed Memon, SHOs Saifullah Malhi, Naveed Nawaz Wahla, Rana Muhammad Ramzan, Tanveer Raza Jonda, District Police, teams of Elite Force under supervision of DPO Rizwan continues to play a key role in the operations against the unruly criminals, clearing thousands of acres of land and carrying out encampments. In addition to the Bangali base camp, the police are moving forward by establishing police camps in Shamsher Mazari, Farida Kokani, Nooz Band and Basti Hasan Malik. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal said that we are determined to protect and rid the area of miscreants, anti-social elements and militants.