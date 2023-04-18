Maha Ali Kazmi accuses Ali Noor of sexual harassment

There has been fury on social media after Pakistani artist Maha Ali Kazmi accused the well-known Noori Band frontman, Ali Noor, of sexual harassment.

Maha accused him of forcing her to use drugs during her Coke Studio audition in a series of Instagram videos after he got in touch with her Lahore office. Ali Noor allegedly ruined her audition and made unwanted moves toward her, according to her claims.

However, her audition was disrupted by Ali Noor, who repeatedly interrupted her and asked an inappropriate question, “Will you sing with your own key or will we have to give you the key?” This behavior made her uncomfortable and frustrated. She expressed her disappointment with Noor, stating that he should be ashamed of sabotaging her audition.

She further revealed that Noor had invited her to Lahore so that he could change her into the person he wants. Maha said that she is happy that she did not sacrifice her self-respect for the job, despite not being very well-known.

Ali Noor, according to Maha, is a sexual predator who preys on any young women that come into contact with him.

Unfortunately, Noor has dealt with similar accusations before. Ayesha Binte Rashid, a female journalist, accused him of pestering her sexually in a work setting in February of last year. Then Noor apologized on his Instagram story, tagging Ayesha for clarification.

Later, the father of two said that his band had resumed performance.