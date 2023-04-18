Over 2 million Muslims throng Masjid al-Haram for Shab-e-Qadr prayers

Over 2 million Muslims gathered in Saudi Arabia to pray at the Masjid Al Haram to commemorate Shab-e-Qadr, or Night of Power, as the holy month of Ramadan continues.

Muslims gathered at Islam’s holiest place because Shab-e-Qadr is believed to be the night Prophet Muhammad PBUH received the first verses of the Holy Quran.

Worshippers offer Isha prayer as well as Taraweeh and Qiyamullail special night prayers. Due to the enormous inflow of pilgrims that visited Saudi Arabia for the last 10 days of the blessed month, the roads leading to Masjid Al Haram were reported to be thronged by the devout.

According to reports, worshippers and Umrah pilgrims entered successfully through almost 100 gates, including three gates for Umrah performers, 68 gates for worshippers, 50 gates for emergencies, and 40 interior gates.

Nearly 4,000 workers have been deployed at Masjid Al Haram and its grounds, while workers continue to disinfect the Grand Mosque’s hallways and courtyards around the clock.

Special trucks were provided for faithful transportation, and escalators were installed to help the elderly and individuals with impairments.