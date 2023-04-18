World’s Longest Ear Goat “Pakistani Simba” is no more

Simba, the young goat with the longest ears! He was born in Karachi and is owned by Muhammad Hassan Narejo. He became famous for his extraordinarily big ears, which measure an astonishing 48cm.

Many people were drawn to Simba’s unusual feature, and his owner approached the Guinness World Record team to gain a slot for Simba in the category of The Longest Ears of a Goat Kid. Simba’s distinguishing trait made him a popular attraction in the neighbourhood.

However, it is with sadness that we notify you that Simba died at the age of 10 months, and the cause of death is yet unknown. Despite his short life, he left an indelible mark on those who knew him.