Soldiers martyred in South Waziristan IBO laid to rest

The funeral prayers of the two soldiers martyred in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday April 15, were offered in Wana initially, and later in their respective native towns. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a large number of military officers, soldiers, civil officials, public and relatives of the martyrs attended the funeral prayers. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism at any cost. Such sacrifices only strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said in its statement on Monday. The martyred soldiers, 25-year-old Lance Naik Shoaib Ali Shaheed, resident of Parachinar in District Kurram, and 22-year-old Sepoy Rafiullah Shaheed, resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martydom during an IBO in the Zarmilan area of South Waziristan district. During the operation, an “intense exchange of fire took place” between the security forces and terrorists. At least eight terrorists were reported to have been killed in the operation. “Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and the killing of innocent civilians,” the ISPR had earlier reported.