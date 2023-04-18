CDA asks building owners to construct emergency stairs

Chairman CDA Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal has given a deadline to the owners of high-rise buildings in Islamabad to construct emergency stairs within 6 months, action will be initiated after 6 months. In the meeting, it was decided that emergency stairs should be built outside the building’s console in four or higher floors buildings Islamabad. Chairman CDA while issuing instructions further said that new buildings should be constructed with emergency stairs. Chairman CDA further instructed that in the future open space should be left at front and back of buildings for parking according to the plot size.

Chairman Capital Development Authority, Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal, while issuing the directions, added that for the convenience of the builders, the relevant departments have been instructed that the plan will be approved within 15 days of submitting the documents.

On this occasion, the developers said that direct access to the Chairman CDA will help resolve many issues. It was decided in the meeting that an express counter will be establish at one window operations for one-day transfer of the property. Chairman CDA further said that the meeting of design vetting committee will be held every week instead of every two weeks. Chairman CDA further said that the there are some responsibilities of CDA and certain rules that are applicable on societies. Societies have to abide by the rules and regulations. Chairman CDA said that this meeting will be held regularly every month. Chairman CDA further said that there was lack of coordination between different departments in CDA, however, now this coordination is improving as a comprehensive coordination mechanism has been introduced in the authority.

Meeting reviews steps to prevent fire incidents at Margalla Hills: An important meeting regarding the prevention of fire incidents at Margalla Hills was held in under the chairmanship of Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal. The meeting was attended by the officers of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and officers of Environment Wing.

During the meeting it was decided that measures will be taken by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to prevent fire incidents in the Saidpur Range. Similarly, eco-friendly signboards related to the implementation of 144 in the said areas will be also installed.

On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal issued instructions that it should be made mandatory for forest guards to wear reflector jackets. Apart from this, Chairman CDA also issued instructions to provide four 4×4 vehicles to the Environment Protection Cell. He further said that elements involved in tree cutting and fire incidents should be sent to jail instead of imposing fine. Chairman CDA Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal directed that response time should be improved in case of fire. In the meeting, it was decided that a vigilance unit will also be established to identify the elements involved in fire incidents. Chairman CDA further said that special prizes will also be given to the staff who will show better performance.