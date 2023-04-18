DGPR clears media houses payment on LHC order

On the orders of the Lahore High Court, Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) has paid Rs. 26 crore 662 thousand 628 to newspapers and channels for advertisements. According to the details, Pakistan Broadcasting Authority had filed a writ in Lahore High Court for payment of advertisements. Lahore High Court directed DGPR to pay pending dues to electronic and print media, upon which the DGPR, in the light of the orders of the Lahore High Court, paid Rs. 12 crore 97 lakh 6 thousand 518 to the print media and Rs. 13 crore 8 lakh 66 thousand 110 rupees to electronic media. The case was dismissed on payment by DGPR.