LDA starts development work on journalist’s colony

Promise of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has been fulfilled. LDA has started development work on uninhabited land in Journalist Colony Harbanspura Lahore. After the completion of the development work, the affected journalists of the journalist colony will be given alternative plots at this place.

Provincial Ministers Aamir Mir and Syed Azfar Ali Nasir along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited journalist colony Harbanspora and reviewed the development work started on the space allotted for the new plots. The provincial ministers directed the LDA authorities to speed up the work to develop the uninhabited land as soon as possible. On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir said that LDA will complete the development work at this place in the next few weeks. And journalists who have been deprived of their right for a long time will soon be given their right.