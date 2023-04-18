Slovenia stage comeback to beat Romania in delayed BJK Cup qualifier

KOPER: Slovenia pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat Romania and reach the Billie Jean King Cup finals in a qualifying tie that was held over to Sunday because of rain. The deciding doubles rubber in Koper saw home pair Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek come from a set down to beat Romanian duo Irina Maria Bara and Monica Niculescu 4-6 6-2 6-4. Slovenia joined eight other nations who qualified for the 12-nation final that will be contested in November. Holders Switzerland and runners-up Australia were exempt to the finals while there will also be one wild card nation. Romania looked in complete control after winning both of Friday’s singles rubbers, but Slovenia hit back on Saturday. Zidansek beat Ana Bogdan 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 and Juvan overcame Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets to take it to a decider. Rain halted Slovenia’s momentum on Saturday evening but they came back to finish the job on Sunday. The other winners from the qualifiers were: France, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, Canada, United States, Kazakhstan and Germany.