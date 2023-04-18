Sheheryar Munawar clears air about viral video with Sohail Javed

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has cleared the air about the recent video that went viral, showing him in a heated argument with director Sohail Javed.

In a new Instagram video, Munawar revealed that the whole spat was staged and it was a publicity stunt for their upcoming project. The actor shared his thoughts on the negative comments that followed the viral video and expressed his disappointment that society only wants to see negative things and promote them further. “Years of hard work by me and Sohail…I read your comments and I realised what you guys think,” he said. Javed also chimed in, saying that despite people complaining about negative content in Pakistani drama serials and films, they still tend to make such content viral.

He emphasised the need for a change in the way society thinks.

The two confirmed that their fight was not real and was only done to generate publicity for their upcoming project, which revolves around a similar storyline about a writer. The video, which sparked a debate among fans and critics alike, had many people speculating about what really happened between the actor and director.

However, with this clarification, it seems that the whole thing was just a clever ploy to get people talking about their project. The incident highlights the importance of generating positive publicity for movies and TV shows. While it may be tempting to create controversy to gain attention, it’s important to remember that negative attention can also harm a project’s reputation.