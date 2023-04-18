Ali Sethi takes over Coachella with ‘Pasoori’

Eminent singer Ali Sethi took his global chart-topper ‘Pasoori’ to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Sunday.

Yet another achievement was etched in the books of the arts and musical history of the country this weekend as our very own

rockstar, Ali Sethi took the coveted Coachella stage and made the audience groove to ‘Pasoori’.

Sethi was joined by Indian-American rapper, Raja Kumari for the electrifying performance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sethi shared a bunch of snippets from the performance as well as backstage madness.

The annual Coachella festival is headlined by the K-Pop band BLACKPINK, rapper Bad Bunny and American musician Frank Ocean this year, while also featuring the likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork and many more.

In the two-weekend festival, Sethi will return to the stage

again next Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sethi also performed his banger at the pre-Oscars South-Asian Excellence party, hosted by

actors Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling last month.

About the records-smashing number with newbie Shae Gill, ‘Pasoori’ was a global sensation of 2022 with millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams, in addition to countless

renditions and reel recreations across the globe.

Moreover, the catchy track also topped Google Search in 2022, surpassing the K-Pop chart-topper ‘Butter’ by BTS.