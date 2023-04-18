Sajal expresses desire to work in India again

Pakistani actor Sajal Aly has expressed her desire to work in India again, despite a ban on Pakistani actors working in the country. Aly, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 in the movie Mom alongside the late veteran actor Sridevi, received critical acclaim for her performance.

However, after the 2016 Uri attacks, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution to ban Pakistani actors from working in the country. Six years later, Aly still hopes to return to India for work, stating that “politics should not come between art and the artist”. She recently made her Hollywood debut in the romantic-comedy What’s Love Got to Do with It? directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and featuring veteran actor Shabana Azmi. Ms Aly also spoke fondly of her relationship with Sridevi, who she described as “like a mother” to her.

Despite the political tensions between India and Pakistan, Aly remains close with Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, and expressed a desire to have a house in India in honour of her late co-star and friend. However, Aly’s message of unity through art and her close relationships with Indian actors serves as a reminder of the power of cultural exchange and the importance of bridging divides.