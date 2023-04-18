Chris Brown’s shocking reaction to losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album

Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music’s biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton.

But when Robert was announced as the winner during the premiere ceremony, Chris chose to react in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories.

“Who the f–k is Robert Glasper,” he wrote on social media, according to The Shade Room. “Ima keep kicking y’all ass! Respectfully.”

Chris concluded his response by posting two more stories including a Photoshopped image of himself playing the harmonica, quipping, “New Level Unlocked! Harmonica Breezy.”

“I gotta get my skills up,” he added. “Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Chris’ only nomination came from his 10th studio album, Breezy. The body of work included features from Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, HER and other artists. As for Robert’s album Black Radio III, the project included musical collaborations with Common, Jennifer Hudson, Erykah Badu and others.

Just days before the 2023 Grammys took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Robert expressed his excitement at being part of the annual award show.

“Man it’s been a long ride!” he wrote on Instagram Feb. 2. “Congratulations and Good Luck to everyone at the Grammys!” Now that’s the spirit. Winners and losers aside, there’s no denying the star power at this year’s show.