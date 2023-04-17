Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani makes history after scaling 10th highest peak

A female climber from Pakistan reached the summit of Annapurna I, breaking a new record by conquering the world’s tenth-highest peak.

Naila Kiani, a mother of two, has become the first Pakistani woman to summit an 8,091-meter-high peak in Nepal. She climbed Annapurna I between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

Naila reached the summit with Sajid Sadpara, who accomplished the feat without the assistance of high-altitude porters or supplementary oxygen, and another renowned climber, Shahroz Kashif.

Famous climber Sajid Sadpara, who later climbed the same peak, felicitated Naila and Shehroze Kashif. “Congratulations to @nailakiani & @Shehrozekashif2 for the successful summit of Annapurna this morning(sic)”, he wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture with the duo.

She is now the first Pakistani woman to summit four 8,000m peaks as the ace climber earlier summited deadly K2, Gasherbrum1, and Gasherbrum2.

The fearless female climber is now planning an expedition to the world’s highest peak, Mt Everest, and she has no intentions to slow down anytime soon.

The Dubai-based banker enjoys sports and is a trained boxer, rock climber, and recreational runner. Naila stated in a recent interview that she hoped to present a positive image of the South Asian nation through her trips.