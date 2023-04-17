KGF 3′ teased as Chapter 2 clocks a year of release

The makers of the blockbuster ‘KGF’ franchise have dropped major hints regarding the beginning of ‘Chapter 3’ in Rocky Bhai’s universe. As the second part of the crime-action franchise clocked a year on Thursday, the Hombale Films of filmmaker Vijay Kiragandur dropped a new video, hinting at the beginning of the next chapter in Kolar Gold Fields. An ode to the global celebrations of ‘KGF’ and a thank you note to fans, was captioned with, “The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man.” KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here’s to another year of great storytelling,” it read further.

While an official announcement regarding the film is yet to be made, directed Prashant Neel earlier hinted at the 2025 release of the threequel. KGF chapter 3: A-list Bollywood actors show interest to romance Yash! It is pertinent to mention here that the original Kannada version of ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ was released theatrically on April 14 last year. The film completed 50 glorious days at Box Office with a total worldwide collection of INR 1250 crores, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

‘K.G.F’ series follows the tale of Rocky – an underdog turned kingpin of gold mines, the ‘Kolar Gold Fields’.