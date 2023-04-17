Faisal Qureshi calls Money Back Guarantee a political satire

Pakistan’s famous director Faisal Qureshi has said the film ‘Money Back Guarantee’ is a film based on political satire.

In one of his statements, Faisal Qureshi said this will be the first Pakistani film for the promotion ofg which so many trailers were released and teasers were made. Even teasers were made to familiarize with the various characters of the film.

Faisal Qureshi further said it cannot be called a comedy but a satirical film, there is no comedy in it but the characters in the

film are serious and the story is humorous.