Shabana Azmi reveals Mithun Chakraborty’s dark complexion insecurities

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi recently opened up about her former co-star, Mithun Chakraborty’s, struggle with self-consciousness due to his dark skin complexion. Azmi, who has worked with Chakraborty on several films, revealed in a recent interview that he would often talk about his desire to have a fairer complexion. She expressed her disappointment with the societal emphasis on fair skin and how it perpetuates colorism. She emphasised that despite Chakraborty’s insecurities, his talent and hard work made him one of the most successful actors of his time, regardless of his skin color. Azmi’s comments have sparked a conversation on social media about the negative effects of colorism and the need to break free from harmful beauty standards. Fans and fellow actors have praised Azmi for her bravery in speaking out and shedding light on this important issue.