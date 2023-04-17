PM orders crackdown on sugar smuggling, hoarding

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday authorised a major crackdown against profiteering from the smuggling and hoarding of sugar. The decision was made during a high-level meeting in Islamabad attended by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Food Punjab, Inspector General Police Punjab, and other officials. While chairing the meeting, the premier expressed strong displeasure on the reports of illegal profiteering and smuggling. The PM decided to summon another high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to finalise measures to stop the smuggling. During the meeting, a strategy would be formed for countrywide action to eradicate the smuggling of sugar and other items. Shehbaz directed that the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding should be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment. He said that people could not be left at the mercy of smugglers, profiteers and hoarders. “We will take action against those who are causing difficulties for the people.” He instructed interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to take effective steps and to monitor the situation in order to control the price of sugar in the province. He said the provincial government should devise a method to provide at a standard price the sugar confiscated from smugglers and hoarders. The prime minister also instructed the Punjab chief minister to hold a meeting with sugar mill owners for taking steps with them to stop the prices of sugar from rising. He also held a meeting on the issue last week in Islamabad and measures taken by him brought the price of sugar to Rs92 per kg.