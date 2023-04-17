Funeral prayer of Mufti Abdul Shakoor offered in Lakki Marwat

The funeral prayer of federal minister for religious affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor was offered at his native village Taji Khel in Lakki Marwat on Sunday. Besides religious and political personalities, the funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people, political workers and well-wishers of the late Abdul Shakoor.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. He died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday night. The driver who hit the car of Maulana Abdul Shakoor, was produced in the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Sunday. The accused, identified as Rao Gul Khan, appeared in court before Duty Magistrate Malik Aman. The lawyer of the accused, Fahim Haider, and the investigating officer of the secretariat police station were also present in court along with the records. During the hearing, the investigating officer requested the court for a seven-day physical remand, explaining that there were five people in the car that hit the minister’s car. The officer added that the driver was arrested from the scene, while two companions of the accused were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the polyclinic. The other two companions of the driver had fled the scene. The investigation officer further informed the court that the drug test of the accused and the arrest of the other two absconding accomplices were still pending.

The case was of a sensitive nature, and proper investigation required time. The court approved the two-day physical remand of the accused driver, Rao Gul Khan. Initial inquiry report by Islamabad police into Mufti Abdul Shakoor’s death revealed that the vehicle that crashed into the JUI-F leader’s car was going over the speed limit. A statement issued by police said the minister was driving the car himself when a Toyota Hilux Revo – with five people onboard – smashed his vehicle at the driver’s side.