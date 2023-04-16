Wheat, Brassica Harvesting Ceremony held at URF, Koont

The Wheat & Brassica harvesting ceremony was held at Research Farm of the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi at Koont. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman was the chief guest while deans, directors and faculty members were also attended the ceremony.

Vice Chancellor lauded the initiatives of PMAS-AAUR to attract farming community to witness demonstrative exhibitory attractions at the Farm. He stressed for precision agriculture to enhance agricultural productivity as well as water use efficiency. He was of the view that trained manpower and modern innovative technology play an important role not only to enhance productivity of the agriculture sector but will also be helpful for security in the country. To increase per acre production, he urged the faculty members to do their level best to solve the problems faced by the farming community to become a self-sufficient country.

He said that the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology has been working at the Campus to train manpower by adopting innovative and affordable agricultural tools in order to bring mechanical revolution in Pakistan. He highlighted the various technologies and their impact on the farming community. He added that Solar power control, water pumping & fertilizer mixing station, drone sprayer, bed plantation, drip irrigation and sprinkler system etc were displayed at University Research Farm to attract small farmers towards water use efficiency. The Chief Guest earlier visited the farm area of the URF, Koont and inaugurated the Wheat & Brassica Harvesting.