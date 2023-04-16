Is Salman Khan dating Pooja Hegde?

Indian actor Pooja Hegde responds to the reports of dating ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’ co-star Salman Khan.

The reports of the ‘KKBKKJ’ duo dating are doing rounds for quite some time now, especially after Khan recently attended the wedding of the co-star’s brother in Mangalore. However, neither of them ever accepted or refuted the buzz. Now Hegde has finally addressed the rumours in a recent promotional outing for their debut collaboration. “What do I say to that? I keep reading things about me. I am single. I love being single,” she clarified.

The actor added, “I am genuinely concentrating on my career right now. I am hoping from one city to the other city, that’s my goal right now. I can’t even sit and address these rumours anymore because what do I do now?”

While she refuted the dating rumours, Hegde shared the great working experience she had with the ‘Dabangg’ actor. “He is real just like you see him in interviews, he is the same on the sets too. Many people think about you but do not speak about what they feel. I like the way Salman sir is so upfront, he says what he feels,” she stated.

“After watching my film Mohenjo Daro, Salman Sir said we will definitely do something together, we will work together. So it fits very well in the film because my character in the film is a Telugu girl’s role. So it was great because I have done a lot of work in Telugu. So it fits beautifully and this film has happened now. And it’s a good thing that I got such an important role in Salman Khan’s film,” added Hegde. About ‘Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’, it is a Hindi language adaptation of the Tamil action drama ‘Veeram’. The masala entertainer is headlined by Salman Khan and features Pooja Hegde as his love interest. The ensemble supporting cast of the film includes Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Amrita Puri and Palak Tiwari. The title is slated for theatrical release on April 21, coinciding with Eid 2023 weekend.