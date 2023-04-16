Shahzad and I used to stand outside the class: Momal

Actor Momal Sheikh got candid about the early struggles she and her brother Shehzad faced due to her father’s profession. The ‘Damsa’ actor, along with fellow celebrity Junaid Khan, was the latest guest of host Nida Yasir on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’. During the outing, the daughter of showbiz veteran Javed Sheikh reflected upon her childhood hardships. “Our struggle happened before stepping into this field,” she recalled.

“I remember, there was a time when I wanted to go abroad for higher studies and Baba did not have enough money, he could only sponsor one child and Shehzad was already studying at New York Film Academy,” Momal shared.

“However, I was so adamant about it that I asked my father to pay the school fees only and the rest of the expenses I managed myself. I used to work in the morning over there,” she added. The actor further spoke about the times when she and her brother Shehzad were made to stand outside the class because their school fees were not paid. “All the credit for whatever and wherever we are today goes to my mother. She had worked so hard,” she said, adding that the struggles of that time prepared her for today and she can now overcome any problem seamlessly.

It is pertinent to mention that Momal comes from a family of actors. Her father is one of the legends of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, while her mother, Zeenat Mangi starred as a supporting actor in various projects.

On the work front, Momal Sheikh has proven her mettle with notable performances in drama serials ‘Zara aur Mehrunnisa’ and ‘Damsa’. She also starred in a Bollywood film ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’ with Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Abhay Deol.